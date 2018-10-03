  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — The district attorney in Weld County says the autopsy reports are complete for Shanann Watts and her two young daughters found dead at an oil work site.

Prosecutors had previously asked a judge to block the release of the autopsy results, arguing that the cause of their deaths will be critical evidence during the trial of the man charged with killing his family.

In a request filed in Weld County Court last month, District Attorney Michael Rourke said releasing information from the autopsies could influence witnesses and affect future jurors.

Christopher Watts, 33, was arrested and charged in August with killing his 34-year-old pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste.

Autopsy reports are presumed public in Colorado. Judges can decide to seal them under certain conditions.

The reports remain sealed pending a hearing that has not yet been scheduled.

Watts is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19 for a status conference.

