By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – It was the longest postseason elimination game in baseball history at four hours and 55 minutes, and Rockies fans were showing no shortage of excitement overnight.

rockies Rockies Fans Dance On Blake Street After Wild Card Win

(credit: CBS)

After 13 innings the Colorado Rockies took a win over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card game, sending the team to the division series of the MLB playoffs.

gettyimages 1044930354 Rockies Fans Dance On Blake Street After Wild Card Win

The Colorado Rockies celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in thirteen innings at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. (credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“I’m a huge Rockies fan so this was the culmination of a great season,” one excited fan told CBS4. “I’m so stoked right now I can’t even express it enough.”

After the big win, fans in LoDo began chanting and dancing in the streets in excitement. Later this week, the Rockies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

“It’s time to rock n’ roll with the Rox,” a fan exclaimed. “We’ve been waiting for a long time to get into some real playoff action, it’s our time. Let’s beat those Brewers next.”

The only time Colorado Rockies were in a World Series — “Rocktober” in 2007 — was as a wild card team.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

