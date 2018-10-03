Denver (Colo.)- More than 900 Xcel customers remain without power after the power was knocked out to tens of thousands in downtown Denver tonight.

Xcel Energy says wind blew debris into the an Xcel substation causing the outage at about 7p.m.

Now more than 8,200 people are without power in LoDo/Ball Park/Union Station pic.twitter.com/wr6FjF8od4 — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) October 4, 2018

At one point nearly 11,000 customers were without power in the LoDo, Ball Park and Union Station area.

The outage stretched from 14th to 20th from Platte to Champa.

panorama from above union station 🚫💡 pic.twitter.com/BbvpAiTir3 — Zephyr Headwear (@zephyrhats) October 4, 2018

CBS4’s Tori Mason says she saw a bright flash out her window before the power went out.

Xcel says they are still working to restore service to all customers.