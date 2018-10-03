  • CBS4On Air

(Credit: Zephyr Headwear)

Denver (Colo.)- More than 900 Xcel customers remain without power after the power was knocked out to tens of thousands in downtown Denver tonight.

Xcel Energy says wind blew debris into the an Xcel substation causing the outage at about 7p.m.

At one point nearly 11,000 customers were without power in the LoDo, Ball Park and Union Station area.

The outage stretched from 14th to 20th from Platte to Champa.

CBS4’s Tori Mason says she saw a bright flash out her window before the power went out.

Xcel says they are still working to restore service to all customers.

