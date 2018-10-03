By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After officially reaching 81° in Denver on Tuesday, we’ll be at least that warm on Wednesday thanks to an increase in sunshine. In addition, most of the day will be dry ahead of a cold front set to move over Denver and the Front Range starting Wednesday evening.

As the front passes Wednesday night, it will cause a good chance for rain. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible but for the most part it will be just rain. Showers could linger into Thursday morning but most of Thursday will be cool and dry under mostly cloudy skies. But Thursday night skies will clear allowing for a chilly start on Friday with temperatures in the 30s along the Front Range. Then an approaching storm system on Friday will cause scattered showers in the mountains and eventually the I-25 corridor.

Saturday looks mainly dry but even cooler with highs stuck in the 50s. Plan on true “football weather” in Boulder for the CU game Saturday afternoon.



Then Sunday another chance for rain will develop just as the Rockies return home to take on Milwaukee in Game 3 of the NLDS. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.