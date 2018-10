Colorado Springs (Colo)- A new list ranks Colorado Springs as one of the top places to sell a home.

Realtor.com released its annual Hottest Zip Codes list for 2018.

The list is on the time it takes properties to sell and how frequently homes are viewed in each code.

Colorado Springs was listed at #2. Kentwood, Michigan was #1 with Watauga, Texas, Castro Valley, California and Peabody, Massachusetts rounding out the top 5.