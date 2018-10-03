  • CBS4On Air

By Douglas Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies fans are excited about their team making it to the National League Division Series and it’s no surprise that there is a lot of competition for tickets.

According to the Rockies website, tickets through the team are sold out for Sunday’s game. Tickets are also sold out for the Monday game is one team doesn’t sweep the first three games.

The Colorado Rockies celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in thirteen innings to win the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tickets are still available on MLB’s partner website, Stubhub, at prices ranging from $100 on the Rockpile to $360 behind home plate on Sunday. Ticket prices are about the same for Monday. It’s not clear how many tickets are available on Stubhub.

Rockies Playoff Schedule:

Playing next in the National League Division Series

Rockies vs. Brewers

Game 1: Thursday, at Miller Park in Milwaukee 3:07 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, at Miller Park in Milwaukee 2:15 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday, at Coors Field in Denver, 2:37 p.m.
Game 4: if necessary, Monday Oct. 8, Coors Field in Denver, time TBD
Game 5, if necessary, Wednesday Oct. 10, Miller Park in Milwaukee, time TBD

Winner of this series plays the winner of the Dodgers/Braves series
in the National League Championship Series

Winner of NLCS plays American League pennant winner in the World Series

