Denver (Colo.)- If you’re looking to apply to college, you could save some money by waiting until the end of this month to do so.

Today, Governor John Hickenlooper announced the inaugural Colorado Free Application day.

Thirty-two public colleges and universities, and several private institutions will allow students to apply for free on Tuesday, October 30th.

“Colorado Free Application day is about increasing access for any student who wants to pursue a degree in one of Colorado’s many higher education institutions,” said Governor John Hickenlooper. “We encourage students to find the opportunity that complements their unique skill sets.”

Watch Governor Hickenlooper’s message to students here:

The governor’s office says despite being one of the most educated states in the country, only 56 percent of Colorado high school seniors go on to a college, university or certificate program.

Colorado Free Application Day is part of College Application Month in Colorado.