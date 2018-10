DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is closed because of a security threat. Zoo officials have not detailed what exactly the threat is, but say the safety of guests, staff and animals is top priority.

We’ve had a credible security threat and the Zoo is closed immediately. The safety of our guests, staff and animals is our top priority and we are taking the necessary precautions. — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) October 2, 2018

Zoo visitors were evacuated from the property.

Denver police say the threat has not been deemed to be credible at this time.