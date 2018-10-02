ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in Estes Park are continuing to fight to stop a mountainside roller coaster from being built in unincorporated Larimer County. An appeals hearing is underway after weeks of debate.

In August, some neighbors told CBS4 they want to keep the land as open space and an amusement park development does not follow zoning codes.

Residents also say there’s a conflict of interest because the owner of the property is a town trustee and the mayor pro-tem. Cody Walker says his family has been using the land for commercial horse rides since 1959.

Walker says the coaster will enhance the experiences he already offers.

LINKS: Appeal Of Use Classification | Estes Park Citizens Against The Slide