  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:amusement park, Cody Walker, Estes Park, Larimer County, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in Estes Park are continuing to fight to stop a mountainside roller coaster from being built in unincorporated Larimer County. An appeals hearing is underway after weeks of debate.

estes park coaster 6pkg transfer frame 1856 Controversial Coaster Heads To Appeals Ruling In Larimer County

(credit: CBS)

In August, some neighbors told CBS4 they want to keep the land as open space and an amusement park development does not follow zoning codes.

estes park coaster 6pkg transfer frame 776 Controversial Coaster Heads To Appeals Ruling In Larimer County

(credit: CBS)

Residents also say there’s a conflict of interest because the owner of the property is a town trustee and the mayor pro-tem. Cody Walker says his family has been using the land for commercial horse rides since 1959.

Walker says the coaster will enhance the experiences he already offers.

LINKS: Appeal Of Use Classification | Estes Park Citizens Against The Slide

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s