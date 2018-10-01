Filed Under:Lashaya Stine

DENVER (CBS4) — The FBI has arrested a 23 year old woman in California accused of scamming the mother of a missing teen from Colorado.

Lashaya Stine has now been missing for more than two years.

The teen was last seen on surveillance video walking away from her home in Aurora.

Stine’s mother later got text messages from someone claiming to know where she was — demanding money and threatening Lashaya’s life.

The California woman allegedly behind those messages is now facing charges for extortion.

