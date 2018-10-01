DENVER (CBS4) – Brandon Marshall stood on the sidelines during the national anthem with his teammates on Monday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The Broncos linebacker also stood for the anthem last week in Baltimore against the Ravens.

When CBS4 asked Marshall about his change of mind last Thursday, he didn’t provide much explanation for why he has decided to stand for the anthem once again. In the first two weeks of the season he stayed in the tunnel during the playing of the anthem, and last season he frequently kneeled.

Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas also stood on the sidelines in Weeks 3 and 4.

He had also been in the tunnel in the first two weeks.