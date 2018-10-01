  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Brandon Marshall stood on the sidelines during the national anthem with his teammates on Monday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

gettyimages 1044362358 Brandon Marshall Joins Teammates On Sideline For National Anthem

Linebacker Brandon Marshall #54 of the Denver Broncos stands for the playing of the national anthem before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Monday. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos linebacker also stood for the anthem last week in Baltimore against the Ravens.

brandon marshall 2 Brandon Marshall Joins Teammates On Sideline For National Anthem

Brandon Marshall (credit: CBS)

When CBS4 asked Marshall about his change of mind last Thursday, he didn’t provide much explanation for why he has decided to stand for the anthem once again. In the first two weeks of the season he stayed in the tunnel during the playing of the anthem, and last season he frequently kneeled.

brandon marshall Brandon Marshall Joins Teammates On Sideline For National Anthem

Brandon Marshall stands on the sidelines in Week 3 (credit: CBS)

Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas also stood on the sidelines in Weeks 3 and 4.

He had also been in the tunnel in the first two weeks.

