CHICAGO (CBS4) – The winner of Monday’s NL West Division tiebreaker between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

The loser travels to face the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Brewers beat the Cubs on Monday, 3-1, and won the NL Central Division in Game 163 of the regular season; their first NL Central title since 2011.

Brewers beat the Cubs 3-1 so if the #Rockies lose today they'll travel to Chicago to play tomorrow. @CBSDenver — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 1, 2018

Colorado, which has never won a division title since 1993, will try to deny the defending NL champion Dodgers their sixth straight West title.

The two tiebreakers on the same day was a first in major league history.