DENVER (CBS4) — A newborn baby was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog.

It happened in the 2500 block of 10th Avenue Court in Weld County on Saturday.

Family members called 911 and the baby girl was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

Animal control took a Siberian husky to the Weld County Humane Society.

It’s not clear what led up to the attack. The attack is being investigated but so far no charges have been filed.

Neighbors told CBS4 the family just moved into the home a few weeks ago.

 

