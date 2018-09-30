  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — The world’s largest tattoo convention is happening this weekend in Colorado. Artists are putting their work on display at the National Western Complex and tattoo enthusiasts are lining up to get inked.

tattoo suicide prevention 10vo transfer frame 257 Tattoo Artists Auction Off Work To Raise Awareness For Suicide Prevention

But this year the convention takes on a deeper meaning.

Artists are auctioning off their work to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention.

A Colorado father organized the fundraiser after losing his daughter to suicide last year.

“We need to talk about it, we need to talk about suicide.  If you bring it to the forefront and start that conversation with your children, your friends, your neighbors, they will talk about it!” said Johnnie Medina, Founder of Life Through the Lens.

tattoo suicide prevention 10sotvo transfer frame 637 Tattoo Artists Auction Off Work To Raise Awareness For Suicide Prevention

(CBS)

The fourth annual Colorado Tattoo Convention and Expo continues from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday and also includes a custom car and motorcycle show.

