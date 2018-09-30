Gondola line goes up mountain as it sits empty in the summer at Snowmass, Colorado. (iStock/Getty Images)

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A man died while mountain biking on an expert trail at the Snowmass ski area Saturday afternoon, the Aspen Times reported. The man was 61 years old, but his name and cause of death have not been released.

The man was riding on the Valhalla trail and appeared to be riding alone, the Times cited Skico spokesman Jeff Hanle as saying.

Another biker found the man and called Skico patrol at 1:10 p.m, Hanle told the Times. An off-duty patroller arrived at 1:12 p.m. and started CPR. A medical team arrived at 1:20 and continued CPR for 25 minutes.

The Aspen Snowmass website describes Valhalla trail as an advanced freeride trail.

“Valhalla is the original freeride trail at Snowmass Bike Park. The trail winds through aspen forests over it’s 2.8 mile course, dropping 1,400 vertical feet back to the base. Valhalla challenges riders with numerous jumps, set ups and wooden features,” the website states.

Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson told the Times Skico will handle the investigation because there was no crime involved.

This is the second mountain-biking death on the trail in just over a year, according to the Times. A 67-year-old man from Kentucky died on the Valhalla trail in July 2017.