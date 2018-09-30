LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman died after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended her at a red light, forcing her car into traffic.

Investigators say the 25-year-old woman was heading southbound on Kipling Street but was stopped at the light at West Colfax Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to Rob Albrets with the Lakewood Police Department, her car was struck from behind and pushed into the intersection, where it was hit by three other vehicles.

The driver suspected of rear-ending her car is a 47-year-old man but his name has not been released. He was transported to the hospital. Alcohol and speed are thought to be contributing factors in the crash.

It’s not clear if anyone in the other three vehicles were hurt.

The intersection was closed Sunday afternoon but has since reopened.