  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Lakewood, Lakewood Police Department
(credit: CBS)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman died after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended her at a red light, forcing her car into traffic.

Investigators say the 25-year-old woman was heading southbound on Kipling Street but was stopped at the light at West Colfax Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to Rob Albrets with the Lakewood Police Department, her car was struck from behind and pushed into the intersection, where it was hit by three other vehicles.

The driver suspected of rear-ending her car is a 47-year-old man but his name has not been released. He was transported to the hospital. Alcohol and speed are thought to be contributing factors in the crash.

It’s not clear if anyone in the other three vehicles were hurt.

The intersection was closed Sunday afternoon but has since reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s