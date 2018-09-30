By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) — The Broncos take the spotlight Monday night in prime time with a divisional meeting in the Mile High City. If the Broncos come away with a win Monday night over the formidable Kansas City Chiefs, the season is wide open. But a loss could be the start of a slippery slope. Monday night’s big matchup will be one the defining games of the Broncos 2018 season, at least through the first quarter of games.

“This is a championship game. If you’re not studying and preparing for a championship game, you don’t know the division and what AFC West football is. That’s what it is. You try to have everybody’s mindset that this the championship and this is going to help us in the end, in this race and getting in the playoffs. We’ve got to gain that mind control of that.” Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said.

At 2-and-1, the Broncos are looking to put the Baltimore loss in the rear view mirror. And what better way than handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season on MNF.

“Since I’ve been here, we haven’t beat the Chiefs. This year we’re looking forward to changing that. We’ve been working hard, and doing everything possible to beat them throughout the week, so we can go out Monday night in prime time and get the job done,” Safety Will Parks said.

A win tomorrow puts the Broncos season right on track. Finishing the first quarter of the season with a 3-1 record is certainly something to build on. Not that 2-2 would be the end of the world. But in terms of momentum and confidence, the Broncos need this one.

“Yeah, I like Monday Night Football. There’s really no bigger game. I don’t even think we have any Sunday Night Football games on our schedule this year, so this one and Thursday night are our biggest games this season. We definitely want to put our best foot forward, especially on national television,” linebacker Von Miller said.

Four weeks into the season, it doesn’t get much bigger than this.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.