EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire near the Minturn Shooting Range in Eagle County on Saturday. The Colorado Department of Transportation says crews are working between Turner Gulch and Wilkerson Pass.

Deputies are urging everyone to avoid Highway 24 so emergency vehicles can get by.

Officials say the fire is about 25 acres in size and is at zero percent containment.

