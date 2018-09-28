LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Loveland police were called to the 400 block of Alpine Meadows Court at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday night.

Shooting Investigation On September 27, 2018, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Loveland Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Alpine Meadows… https://t.co/aikYgu1kji — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 28, 2018

They found one man dead and another man suffering from life-threatening injures. He was rushed to the hospital.

Adrian Lee Guzman, 35, of Loveland was arrested at the scene. He has been booked at the Larimer County Jail on allegations of 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, and possession of a firearm by previous offender.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and investigators say there is no threat to the public.

A court appearance for Guzman hasn’t been set.