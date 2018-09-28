LIVE VIDEOSenate Committee votes on whether to advance nomination of Kavanaugh
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
(Credit: CBS)

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Loveland police were called to the 400 block of Alpine Meadows Court at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday night.

They found one man dead and another man suffering from life-threatening injures. He was rushed to the hospital.

Adrian Lee Guzman, 35, of Loveland was arrested at the scene. He has been booked at the Larimer County Jail on allegations of 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, and possession of a firearm by previous offender.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and investigators say there is no threat to the public.

A court appearance for Guzman hasn’t been set.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s