By Dago Cordova

DENVER – Elitch Gardens will host Fright Fest starting Friday night. The Halloween celebration is fun for the family during the day and features fright by night.

egfright Fright Fest Begins At Elitchs, Complete With Sword Swallowing

(file photo credit: Garrett W. Ellwood)

The Denver amusement park has been transformed for the seasonal festival.

frightfestnew1 Fright Fest Begins At Elitchs, Complete With Sword Swallowing

(credit: Elitch Gardens)

“Our team has been working around the clock to get the park ready for Fright Fest,” said Jolie DuBois, Elitch Gardens’ Communications Manager. “We have hung over 2,700 feet of cobweb, set up over 600 tons of wood paneling for props and haunted houses and ordered over 250,000 pieces of trick or treat candy.”

Families can enjoy free candy on a trick-or-treat trail or take park in creepy crafts, scary-oke and a scream contest.

ff kids trick or treat Fright Fest Begins At Elitchs, Complete With Sword Swallowing

(credit: Elitch Gardens)

At night, prepare to be scared with creatures lurking throughout the park.

The park also has three haunted attractions including two haunted houses and a bone-chilling performance.

frightfest Fright Fest Begins At Elitchs, Complete With Sword Swallowing

(file photo credit: Garrett W. Ellwood)

Rides will be open during Fright Fest on weekends through Oct. 28.

On Fridays the park will be open 6-10 PM; Saturdays 12-11 PM; and Sundays 12-9 PM.

ashton sword Fright Fest Begins At Elitchs, Complete With Sword Swallowing

(credit:CBS)

Enigma the sword swallower, who made a special appearance on CBS4 This Morning on Friday, will have shows opening weekend only.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.

