DENVER (CBS4)– Brian Vasquez, a former teacher at Prairie Middle School who pleaded guilty sexual assault on a child, among other charges, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Friday.

Vasquez pleaded guilty in July to three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, pattern of abuse; one count of sexual exploitation of a child; one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child; and one count of internet sexual exploitation of child.

The 34-year-old was accused of sex crimes against five of his former students, but pleaded guilty to the biggest charges against him.

Earlier this month, the Cherry Creek School District agreed to an $11.5 million settlement with students sexually assaulted by Vasquez.

Vasquez pleaded not guilty to 41 counts in March. He was arrested in August of 2017 after a former student told her father she exchanged sexually explicit text messages with Vasquez.

The suspect admitted to sexually explicit text messages to four other students. Officials say Vasquez later had sex with at least two of the underage girls.

Vasquez was fired from the Cherry Creek School District in September 2017.

In January, three school staff members, a school principal, a dean and a counselor, were indicted for failing to report child abuse when they were approached by one victim in 2013.

While prosecutors dismissed the charge against the school’s counselor, both the school’s principal and dean face a misdemeanor charge for failure to report.