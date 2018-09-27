LIVE VIDEOSupreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser testify in Washington
Ron Cabrera (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Board of Education on Thursday announced Ron Cabrera will the be district’s interim superintendent for the rest of the year. For the past year Cabrera has had the title of Interim Associate Chief of Academics and Innovation at Denver Public Schools.

“I think we’re doing the right work in Denver. I’ve had a chance to be part of that work for the last year or so and so I know things are under way,” Cabrera said.

Tom Boasberg announced over the summer he was stepping down after nearly 10 years in the superintendent position. The district then held a series of meetings this month to talk about the process of finding his replacement.

On Thursday morning they said they are planning to make a final decision on who the next superintendent will be in December.

Cabrera was a teacher and principal in DPS and was a superintendent in Loveland. He’ll take over on Oct. 20 after a period where he’ll work closely with Boasberg.

“We all know we have a lot of important work that we’re doing in DPS and we need to keep moving forward. Ron’s leadership on equity and the opportunity gap throughout his exceptional career and his deep roots in Denver will provide tremendous stability and leadership during this transition,” said Board President Ann Rowe.

Cabrera said he has no desire to be the long-term superintendent, but he does “have a desire to see successful kids, curious kids … and keep them learning.”

He said he’s hoping to set the “right type of foundation for the permanent superintendent when the board makes their really important decision.”

DPS says anyone who would like to provide input on their continuing search for a permanent superintendent can visit the Denver Public Schools Community Engagement Page.

