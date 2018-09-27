LIVE VIDEOSupreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser testify in Washington
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Premium Outlets, the newest outlet mall along Colorado’s Front Range, opens on Thursday. It includes stores like Kate Spade, Calvin Kline and Vineyard Vines.

It’s located off Interstate 25 and 136th and is expected to provide a big boost to the city of Thornton.

In addition to the discount prices available to shoppers at the outdoor mall, it has already created hundreds of new jobs in the city. The tax revenue generated by the mall is slated to eclipse $100 million over its lifetime.

Administrators of the mall designed it to be reflective of the Colorado lifestyle. So in addition to the featured designer fashions, there’s a good sampling of outdoors and activewear brands.

The mall includes a playground for kids, restaurants and pets are welcomed in many of the areas.

The mall opens to the public at 10 a.m.

