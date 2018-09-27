Filed Under:Cherry Creek High School, Chloe Fallin, Denver, Leukemia, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk, Local TV, Wash Park
Chloe Fallin (credit: CBS)

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Dancing has been the main focus of Chloe Fallin’s life for years, so you can imagine the her excitement when she made the Cherry Creek High School pom squad as a freshman.

“I kind of freaked out, because that’s all I’ve wanted since I was like six,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

cancer cheerleader frame 33 High School Freshman Determined To Beat Leukemia

(credit: Fallin Family)

All her hard work had finally paid off. But first, she needed to take her school required physical exam… that’s when life threw her a curve ball.

cancer cheerleader frame 153 High School Freshman Determined To Beat Leukemia

(credit: Fallin Family)

“When they called and said, ‘We need you to go to the hospital right away.’ We had just finished a couple hours of dance,” said her mom, Kim Fallin.

cancer cheerleader frame 651 High School Freshman Determined To Beat Leukemia

(credit: CBS)

Her diagnosis was leukemia and the night they went to the hospital, she actually needed a blood transfusion. For the past five weeks Chloe has been to numerous doctor’s appointments and has been going through chemotherapy.

cancer cheerleader frame 2211 High School Freshman Determined To Beat Leukemia

(credit: Fallin Family)

She says it is her friends and fellow pom members who have been getting her through it.

“They text me every day, they come over all the time, they’re just like really supportive. They always ask if I need anything and they keep me in the loop of like what’s happening at practices and stuff. It kind of feels like I’m not even gone,” she told CBS4.

cancer cheerleader frame 3275 High School Freshman Determined To Beat Leukemia

Chloe Fallin (credit: CBS)

Thursday night hundreds came out to support her at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk in Denver’s Wash Park.

cancer cheerleader frame 2916 High School Freshman Determined To Beat Leukemia

(credit: CBS)

The organization funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS says it’s is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. Chloe’s mom says her positive attitude has helped her stay strong.

cancer cheerleader frame 1311 High School Freshman Determined To Beat Leukemia

(credit: Fallin Family)

“What’s funny is Chloe kept me grounded. She was like I’m going to be OK mom, and we’ll be fine,” said Kim Fallin.

They say they wanted to show up for Light the Night to support others in the same fight and show friends and family that their support is helping. She may only be a high school freshman, but Chloe hopes her story helps to inspire others.

cancer cheerleader frame 384 High School Freshman Determined To Beat Leukemia

(credit: CBS)

“Just remember that everything happens for a reason and that there’s always something good to come no matter if it’s big or small.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

