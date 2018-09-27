By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Dancing has been the main focus of Chloe Fallin’s life for years, so you can imagine the her excitement when she made the Cherry Creek High School pom squad as a freshman.

“I kind of freaked out, because that’s all I’ve wanted since I was like six,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

All her hard work had finally paid off. But first, she needed to take her school required physical exam… that’s when life threw her a curve ball.

“When they called and said, ‘We need you to go to the hospital right away.’ We had just finished a couple hours of dance,” said her mom, Kim Fallin.

Her diagnosis was leukemia and the night they went to the hospital, she actually needed a blood transfusion. For the past five weeks Chloe has been to numerous doctor’s appointments and has been going through chemotherapy.

She says it is her friends and fellow pom members who have been getting her through it.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“They text me every day, they come over all the time, they’re just like really supportive. They always ask if I need anything and they keep me in the loop of like what’s happening at practices and stuff. It kind of feels like I’m not even gone,” she told CBS4.

Thursday night hundreds came out to support her at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk in Denver’s Wash Park.

The organization funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS says it’s is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. Chloe’s mom says her positive attitude has helped her stay strong.

“What’s funny is Chloe kept me grounded. She was like I’m going to be OK mom, and we’ll be fine,” said Kim Fallin.

They say they wanted to show up for Light the Night to support others in the same fight and show friends and family that their support is helping. She may only be a high school freshman, but Chloe hopes her story helps to inspire others.

“Just remember that everything happens for a reason and that there’s always something good to come no matter if it’s big or small.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.