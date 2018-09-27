Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, Julie Swetnick, Local TV, Senate Judiciary Committee, Supreme Court

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A Boulder woman’s claims that she was sexually abused by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got scant attention at the marathon US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday.

Christine Blasey Ford was the only accuser to be heard, although the names of Deborah Ramirez of Boulder and Julie Swetnick of the Washington area, were mentioned.

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on September 27, 2018. (Photo by Matt McClain / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read MATT MCCLAIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Republican Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley of Iowa gave his reason why the Boulder woman was not invited.

“My staff made eight requests, yes eight requests for evidence from Ms. Ramirez,” he said at the hearing.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in 1982, is sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

But on Twitter John Clune, the attorney for Ramirez wrote, “Their refusal to give us any information about their process or even talk to us by phone without first submitting “her evidence is highly suspect.”

Deborah Ramirez (credit: New Yorker)

Grassley claimed Ramirez and Swetnick weren’t able to cooperate because of their lawyers, “Neither attorney has made their clients available for interview, the committee can’t do an investigation if attorneys
are stonewalling.”

Ramirez’ Boulder attorney took issue with that in additional tweets, “The committee is creating meaningless hurdles to try to paint Ms. Ramirez as uncooperative.”

(credit: Twitter)

Ramirez has claimed that a young Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a college party. The nominee rejected all allegations out of hand.

“I’m in gangs, boats in Rhode Island, I’m in Colorado,” Kavanaugh said during the hearing.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in by chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo By Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

But some Democrats want to hear more than Christine Blasey Ford.

Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont stated, “The same applies to the serious allegations by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, let’s have a non-partisan professional investigation.”

And as Ford testified, a message was forwarded via twitter from Ramirez, “Thinking of you today, Christine. They want us to feel alone and isolated but I’m there wrapping my arms around you.”

Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein of California asked Kavanaugh, “The allegations by Dr. Ford, Ms.Ramirez and Ms Swetnick are wrong?”

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 04: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“That’s what I’m saying emphatically, emphatically” Kavanaugh replied.

The final questioning of the hearing came from Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana. He directly asked Kavanaugh if the allegations by Deborah Ramirez were true. Again, Kavanaugh replied they were not. Ramirez still wants to speak to the FBI about her claims.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

