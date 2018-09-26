  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hear testimony Thursday from an sexual assault accuser of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, but so far not from a Boulder woman who has made somewhat similar accusations.

Nevertheless she is receiving some support.

kavanaugh accusers 5pkg transfer frame 32 Support For Kavanaugh Accuser Flies Over Boulder

(credit: CBS)

“Thank you Deborah. We have your back,” a banner read which was flown above Boulder by a plane on Wednesday.

kavanaugh accusers 5pkg transfer frame 161 Support For Kavanaugh Accuser Flies Over Boulder

(credit: CBS)

Those words of support in the sky for Deborah Ramirez were delivered by the anti-sexism group Ultraviolet.

co kavanaugh accuser 5vo transfer frame 72 Support For Kavanaugh Accuser Flies Over Boulder

Deborah Ramirez (credit: New Yorker)

Ramirez is the Boulder woman who claims the Supreme Court nominee exposed himself to her at a party while at Yale University. The claims were made to the New Yorker magazine.

Support for Ramirez in Boulder is not hard to find.

“A woman is not likely to make that kind of an accusation unless there is some substance behind it,” said Jerry Naugle.

“Demeaning her as someone trying to smear him or take advantage of his situation is disgusting,” Sara-Jane Cohen added.

gettyimages 1027285898 Support For Kavanaugh Accuser Flies Over Boulder

Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Kavanaugh has steadfastly denied all of the sexual accusations. His attorney Beth Wilkinson spoke on CBS This Morning.

“From day one, Judge Kavanaugh said he didn’t do this. He never did this and has never done anything like it,” she said.

kavanaugh accusers 5pkg transfer frame 1356 Support For Kavanaugh Accuser Flies Over Boulder

Beth Wilkinson (credit: CBS)

Ramirez wants to have her claims investigated by the FBI. Her attorney John Clune spoke to CBS This Morning.

kavanaugh accusers 5pkg transfer frame 1855 Support For Kavanaugh Accuser Flies Over Boulder

John Clune (credit: CBS)

“If they don’t do that, if they decide they’re not going to do an investigation and they actually make an invitation for her to come and testify, I’ll have ms. ramirez make that decision,” Clune said.

Judge Kavanaugh will be there to defend himself.

He told Fox News earlier in the week, “I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process.”

President Trump in a news conference Wednesday referred to the various sexual allegations against Kavanaugh as a “con job” by the Democrats.

John Clune the Ramirez attorney tweeted, “The President just indicated that the committee hearing tomorrow would be open to all three victims, but we have not received a response to our request for an FBI investigation and the Republican Committee staff refused to even speak to us on the phone.”

RELATED: Anonymous Sexual Assault Claim Against Kavanaugh Sent To Cory Gardner

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

