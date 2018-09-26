Filed Under:Centers for Disease Control, Flu Shot, Flu Vaccine, Influenza, Local TV
DENVER (CBS4)– Health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot this year, but not only that, get it early. That’s because another nasty flu season could be ahead.

Doctors are hoping to get more people vaccinated before the worst of the flu season. There area already some cases being reported in Colorado.

“Influenza is starting to appear already in some documented cases in the state of Colorado and therefore its important to get people vaccinated to help reduce the spread of the virus,” said Colleen Morton with Colorado Visiting Nurses.

(credit: CBS)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone six months and older should be vaccinated every year. Flu season can last until May.

