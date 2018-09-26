  • CBS4On Air

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning while responding to another crash.

It started with a four-vehicle crash at US 36 and Pecos. One person from that crash was rushed to the hospital.

deputy involved accident 12vo frame 1159 Adams County Deputy Involved In Crash While Responding To Another Crash

(credit: CBS)

A deputy responding to that crash was in an accident at 70th and Broadway. That crash happened about 20 minutes after the first crash and involved three vehicles, including the Adams County Sheriff’s cruiser.

deputy involved accident 12vo frame 70 Adams County Deputy Involved In Crash While Responding To Another Crash

(credit: CBS)

One person was rushed to the hospital from that crash. The deputy was not hurt.

