(HOODLINE) – Wondering where Denver’s insiders are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been getting outsized notice this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool this autumn.

Lucky Strike

Open since 2006, this bowling spot and bar is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, but Lucky Strike saw an 8.8 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a 2.5-star rating a month ago to three stars today.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the bar category: Recess Beer Garden has seen a 5 percent increase in reviews, and Corinne has seen a 7.3 percent bump.

Located at 500 16th St., Suite 340, in the Central Business District, Lucky Strike’s bar offers handcrafted cocktails like the Pink Elephant (Grey Goose, Triple Sec, peach liqueur, orange, pineapple juice, cranberry juice and a sugar rim) and the Naked Kane (Bombay Sapphire, agave, cucumber, lemon juice and mint leaves). It also has wine and beer on tap and by the bottle or can. There’s also food, bowling, billiards and more.

Hashtag Restaurant

Stapleton’s Hashtag Restaurant is also making waves. Open since last year at 10155 E. 29th Drive, Suite 120, the popular breakfast and brunch spot has seen an 8.6 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.6 percent for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Hashtag Restaurant’s menu offers selections like the Short Rib Benedict (two poached eggs, grilled onion, roasted red peppers and hollandaise), the El Jefe Burrito (two scrambled eggs, adobo-roasted pork shoulder, black beans, house hash, green chili salsa, pickled onion, crema, jack cheese and pico de gallo) and the Hawaii Five O omelet (Spam, kimchi, scallion, mushrooms and Swiss cheese). Over the past month, it’s maintained a strong four-star rating among Yelpers.

Birdcall

Birdcall is the city’s buzziest sandwich spot by the numbers.

The chicken-focused eatery, one of three in the city, features a tech-savvy experience with custom-built kiosks. Menu offerings include locally sourced chicken from family farms, buns made fresh at Aspen Baking Company and coffee from Corvus Coffee Roasters. (See the full menu here.)

Located at 800 E. 26th Ave. and open since last year, Birdcall increased its review count by 6.3 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.5 percent for the Yelp category “Sandwiches.”

