GOLDEN, Colo. ­(CBS4) — A police officer at Red Rocks Community College under investigation in a possible child pornography case was arrested Sunday at Denver International Airport just before he boarded a plane to Taiwan.

David S. Delaney, 28, was placed on administrative leave in July, immediately after the Golden Police Department notified RRCC about the criminal investigation.

As the investigation continued, investigators learned that Delaney was going to leave the country.

Investigators obtained a warrant for sexual exploitation of child, a class 4 felony, and took Delaney into custody at the airport.

Delaney was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility. He posted a $60,000 cash/surety bond Tuesday morning but was awaiting a GPS tracking device, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

The court has ordered the Golden Police Department to keep Delaney’s passport in custody. The court also ordered Delaney to have no internet access and no travel out of the state without permission of the court.

This is still an active and on-going investigation. Anyone who believes they may have additional information about this case or Mr. Delaney is encouraged to call the Golden Police Department tip line at 303-384-8034 or email crimetips@cityofgolden.net.