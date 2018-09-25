SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Chaffee County Sheriff’s office has started a new search for the remains of a 32-year-old Colorado mother who disappeared 36 years ago. Beverly England was last seen in 1980.

Authorities will spend this week digging near Mount Shavano looking for her remains.

England’s husband reported her missing after she failed to return to their Salida home. He was publicly cleared in the case.

The cold case became active in 2015 when DNA proved bones found years ago in a mountainous area were in fact those of England.

Investigators say they do have a suspect in the case, but that name has not been released.