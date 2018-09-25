  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Collins police dispatcher found themselves taking an unusual call recently. When the dispatcher answered, a young voice was on the other line.

Instead of describing something terrible happening, the child asked for some homework help.

The child was trying find the answer to 3,052 divided by 71. The dispatcher, clearly taken off guard, took a few minutes to reach for a calculator.

A few more patient moments, and the dispatcher had an answer: 42.98.

The caller thanked the dispatcher, and the two said goodbye.

Fort Collins Police Services finished the post on Twitter by saying 911 is only for true emergencies, and school resource officers are more than willing to lend a hand when students need help.

