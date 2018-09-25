By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to change, the Cole neighborhood in North Denver has seen its fair share. After 10 years in his home on Marion Street, Edith Sanchez is learning there is now potential for more.

“I think they said a grocery store and a lot of other developments,” he said.

City council member Albus Brooks notified neighbors he is pursuing a zoning change for the area bordered by Marion and Downing Streets from 36th to 37th Avenues.

A change that he says would allow for affordable housing and an urban grocery store in area some have labeled a food dessert, despite a shop on 34th Avenue and another on 38th Avenue.

“We need a big store,” Sanchez said.

Rezoning would mean restructuring streets and removal of a green space that separates Kayla Wigle’s home from traffic on Downing.

“It’s really abrasive. It would be right across the street from my house,” she said. “Right now, we have this lovely little park across the street. It’s a nice little buffer.”

Wigle says she is not against new development, but has questions about the plans currently being shopped around and whether they are guaranteed.

“That’s what is worrisome about getting that flyer and rezoning. We don’t want to be sold on something and it turn out to not be that at all,” she said.

CBS4 reached out to Brooks who did not want to comment.

He has scheduled a community meeting about the potential rezoning on Oct. 11 at the RiNo Beer Garden on Walnut Street at 6:30 p.m.

