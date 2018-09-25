Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, Donald Trump, Local TV

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman from Boulder who claims Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. Supreme Court nominee, of exposing himself to her is talking with the Senate Judiciary Committee, her lawyer says.

co kavanaugh accuser 5vo transfer frame 72 Boulder Woman Speaks With Senate Judiciary Committee

Deborah Ramirez (credit: CBS)

A lawyer representing Deborah Ramirez also posted on Twitter they hope for an FBI investigation.

Ramirez says the incident happened while she and Kavanaugh were students at Yale University in the early 1980s.

gettyimages 1026686460 Boulder Woman Speaks With Senate Judiciary Committee

Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens during his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 4, 2018. – President Donald Trump’s newest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected to face punishing questioning from Democrats this week over his endorsement of presidential immunity and his opposition to abortion. (credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump spoke again about the newest allegations.

“She said she was totally inebriated. She was all messed up. She doesn’t know it was him. Might have been him. ‘Oh gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court justice because of that.’ This is a con game being played by the Democrats,” he said.

deborah ramirez Boulder Woman Speaks With Senate Judiciary Committee

Christine Blasey Ford (credit: CBS)

Kavanaugh and another accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, are expected to testify Thursday.

Ford say Kavanaugh attacked her at a party when they were in high school.

Tuesday afternoon, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced it scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination on Friday – a day after Ford’s testimony.

