BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman from Boulder who claims Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. Supreme Court nominee, of exposing himself to her is talking with the Senate Judiciary Committee, her lawyer says.

A lawyer representing Deborah Ramirez also posted on Twitter they hope for an FBI investigation.

Ramirez says the incident happened while she and Kavanaugh were students at Yale University in the early 1980s.

President Donald Trump spoke again about the newest allegations.

“She said she was totally inebriated. She was all messed up. She doesn’t know it was him. Might have been him. ‘Oh gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court justice because of that.’ This is a con game being played by the Democrats,” he said.

Kavanaugh and another accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, are expected to testify Thursday.

Ford say Kavanaugh attacked her at a party when they were in high school.

Tuesday afternoon, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced it scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination on Friday – a day after Ford’s testimony.