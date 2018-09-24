DENVER (CBS4) – From music festivals to college campuses, there’s a growing movement to create so-called “Sober Safe Zones” at big events. The zones serve people who want to enjoy the fun without alcohol.

The concept was created in Colorado. The nonprofit behind it is coming together to support people who stay sober without having to miss out on all of the fun.

Sober AF Entertainment has existed for four months, but has already promoted 25 events. Their next event is a sober tailgate party before the University of Colorado Buffaloes take on the University of California Los Angeles Bruins on Friday.

LINK: Sober AF Entertainment