By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – PepsiCo employees from the company’s Mile High Zone teamed up with Feed The Children for the first time locally to distribute 32,000 pounds of food and supplies on Monday to 800 families in need.

“I think it’s cool. I think it’s lovely,” said Chatona Sams, a mother waiting in line. “It helps out the hood and the people in it. I think it’s a pretty cool opportunity for everybody.”

The company and nonprofit setup a distribution point outside the Denver Inner City Parish on 1212 Mariposa Street. Cars lined up to receive the bags and boxes packed just for them. Six teams loaded up one car at a time to get families in and out of the area as quickly as possible.

“Anything a family might need or enjoy,” said Robert Webster, the sales director for PepsiCo in the Mile High Zone. “The turnout has been fantastic, everyone’s having a good time.”

Food included peanut butter, pasta, and beverages along with supplies like shampoo and paper products. For nine years, the company has hosted events like the one in Denver across the country. In 2017, the effort helped 13,000 families and with the addition of more locations this year, the company hopes to reach 15,000 families.

“This looks like good stuff,” said Sams. “It helps because I have a lot of kids. I only have three but it’s still a lot.”

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Webster hopes that in addition to joining the company’s charitable causes, the local team he works with can start a new tradition.

“First time and hopefully not the last time,” he said.

Shawn Chitnis reports weeknights for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.