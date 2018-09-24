KANSAS CITY (AP/CBS4) – The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t be happier with the performance of their young quarterback.

gettyimages 1038444220 Patrick Mahomes Breaks Mannings Record For Most TD Passes In First 3 Weeks Of A Season

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles on the sidelines before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23rd, 2018 in Kansas City. (credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns against San Francisco, giving him 13 on the year without an interception. That broke Peyton Manning’s NFL record for the first three weeks of a season.

gettyimages 507417436 Patrick Mahomes Breaks Mannings Record For Most TD Passes In First 3 Weeks Of A Season

Peyton Manning (credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Manning threw for 12 touchdowns in his first three games as a Denver Bronco in 2013.

Perhaps most impressive, though, was the way Mahomes spread the wealth. He targeted 11 different receivers, connected with eight and found three with touchdown throws.

“Pat lives for these moments,” said Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley, who had one of the TDs. “I think he excels when the lights are on, and in front of big crowds. I think he’s right at home. I think he’s in his element. I think he’s still growing into his role as the starting quarterback here, and we’ve just got to keep working with him and growing as well.”

chiefs broncos logo Patrick Mahomes Breaks Mannings Record For Most TD Passes In First 3 Weeks Of A Season

The Broncos take on the Chiefs next Monday night, Oct. 1.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s