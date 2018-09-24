KANSAS CITY (AP/CBS4) – The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t be happier with the performance of their young quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns against San Francisco, giving him 13 on the year without an interception. That broke Peyton Manning’s NFL record for the first three weeks of a season.

Manning threw for 12 touchdowns in his first three games as a Denver Bronco in 2013.

Thing about @PatrickMahomes5 breaking the TD record through 3 games is the names he passed on the list:

Peyton Manning

Tom Brady

Dan Marino

Jim Kelly

Brett Favre

Every single one of them first ballot Hall of Famers#MahomesFacts — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) September 23, 2018

Perhaps most impressive, though, was the way Mahomes spread the wealth. He targeted 11 different receivers, connected with eight and found three with touchdown throws.

“Pat lives for these moments,” said Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley, who had one of the TDs. “I think he excels when the lights are on, and in front of big crowds. I think he’s right at home. I think he’s in his element. I think he’s still growing into his role as the starting quarterback here, and we’ve just got to keep working with him and growing as well.”

The Broncos take on the Chiefs next Monday night, Oct. 1.

