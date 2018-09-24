COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man riding a stolen motorcycle crashed and died after speeding away from police.

Officers from the Commerce City Police Department patrol officers located a motorcycle that had been reported stolen motorcycle at 72nd Avenue and Monaco Street a little before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

When the officers tried to stop the motorcyclist, he rode off at a high rate of speed and the officers did not follow him.

A short time later, police got reports of an accident at 72nd Avenue and Ivy Street. The motorcyclist had collided with a vehicle at the intersection. He died at the scene.

The rider has not yet been identified.

It’s not clear whether anyone in the other vehicle was hurt in the crash.