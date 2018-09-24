EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seized 104 marijuana plants and later found several stolen vehicles at a property on Yoder Road. The seizure happened on Friday.

After getting a search warrant, investigators say they saw several vehicles at a property directly south of the home. Investigators say they were told the property was operating as a stolen vehicle “chop shop.”

Officers ran two license plates and one vehicle identification number and all came back as reported stolen. They say the vehicles appeared to be in pieces and not in progress of being repaired.

Officers gave verbal commands for people inside the home to come out, but were immediately successful. It was later when someone opened the front door.

Police questioned two men inside when they also saw firearms in the home. Police say they learned one of the men had a felony conviction, and he told them he bought the firearms a “while back.”

The second man reportedly told investigators he is a mechanic and people bring him vehicles to work on.

Investigators later arrested Gonzalo Gonzalez-Gomez on one count of felony possession of a weapon by a previous offender and three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.