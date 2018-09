DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A Durango man has climbed Colorado’s 100 highest peaks and he snapped pictures to prove it. Matt Payne logged his last trip this month.

The Durango Herald reports Payne captured more than 60,000 images of nightscapes, sunrises and sunsets from the mountain peaks.

Payne says climbing Colorado’s 100 highest peaks was a legacy his father passed onto him at 4 years old when the two climbed their first mountain together.