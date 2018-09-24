LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — A fight over a dog ended with a Longmont man stabbing his older brother to death.

Someone called police around 11:30 a.m. Monday to report two people fighting over a dog in 300 block of South Francis Street. The dog had been stabbed earlier in the day, according to a statement released by the Longmont Police Department.

Police said that during the argument, 29-year-old Daniel Lopez stabbed his 31-year-old brother.

The older brother, whose name was not released, was rushed to Longmont United Hospital but died from his injuries.

The dog was found dead near the home the brothers shared.

Police didn’t explain who stabbed the dog or why, but they did say Daniel Lopez had to be treated for injuries associated with a dog bite.

“At this time there is no danger to the community,” officials with the Longmont Police Department stated.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or may have seen the stabbing to contact the Longmont Police Department as soon as possible at 303-651-8501.