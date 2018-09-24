By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – If there’s a silver lining to facing Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs, it’s that Denver should be at full strength.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph intimated Monday that cornerbacks Adam Jones (thigh) and Tramaine Brock (groin) are in line to suit up against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

“Brock had an MRI and he appears to be okay,” Joseph said. “He and Adam Jones should be back this week.”

Jones was deactivated in Week 3 at the Baltimore Ravens after the upper leg issue held him out of practice, rendering him questionably doubtful to go. He was put through pregame warmups but the team shut the 35-year-old down to prepare “for the long haul.”

Brock, who replaced Jones as the nickel corner, aggravated a pre-existing groin strain in the first half of Sunday’s game. He was quickly ruled out, leaving the Broncos dangerously thin in their secondary.

“The groin had been bothering me,’’ Brock said. “But I wanted to play and when I turned to open up to run it grabbed on me.”

Third-round rookie Isaac Yiadom, activated for the first time this season, worked behind Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby. The trio struggled to contain Baltimore’s offense, which logged 342 total yards and 20 first downs — mostly via the air — in a 27-14 win.

The Broncos will be pushed to their extremes against Mahomes, who’s thrown an NFL-record 13 touchdowns in three games. He’s a dual-threat highlight reel with the weapons (Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce) to embarrass Denver at home in front of a national television audience. This, combined with the Broncos’ ongoing defensive struggles, spells serious trouble, regardless of personnel.

“It’s a blueprint on tape right now the last three weeks — throw it quick,” Joseph said. “Challenge the DBs and throw it quick and keep Von Miller and Chubb and those guys at bay by throwing the football quick.”

Mahomes boasts one of the quickest releases in football, so Joseph and defensive coordinator Joe Woods will need to devise a game plan that schemes around their coverage woes.

Easier said than done, but promised all the same.

“We have to definitely help our defensive backs more. … We will,” said Joseph. “And that’s through the calls we make and how we game-plan. … We have to have a better plan moving forward for our guys.”