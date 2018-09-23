  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Adam Jones, Denver Broncos, Injury Report
Defensive back Adam Jones of the Broncos (credit: Bart Young/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (CBS4) – Denver’s secondary will be missing a key cog on Sunday in Baltimore. The Broncos listed cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones as one of their inactives for Week 3 against the Ravens.

gettyimages 1030089930 Broncos Adam Pacman Jones Listed As Inactive Vs. Ravens

Adam Jones (credit: Bart Young/Getty Images)

Jones joined the Broncos late in the preseason and has been the team’s main punt returner so far this season and has seen lots of playing time in the defensive secondary.

He is suffering from a thigh injury and didn’t practice last week. He had been listed as questionable for the game.

So far it’s not clear who will fill the void in the secondary and on special teams, but one can expect Tramaine Brock will get more playing time at cornerback and Phillip Lindsay may be called upon to return punts.

