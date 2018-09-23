BALTIMORE (CBS4) – Denver’s secondary will be missing a key cog on Sunday in Baltimore. The Broncos listed cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones as one of their inactives for Week 3 against the Ravens.

Jones joined the Broncos late in the preseason and has been the team’s main punt returner so far this season and has seen lots of playing time in the defensive secondary.

He is suffering from a thigh injury and didn’t practice last week. He had been listed as questionable for the game.

So far it’s not clear who will fill the void in the secondary and on special teams, but one can expect Tramaine Brock will get more playing time at cornerback and Phillip Lindsay may be called upon to return punts.