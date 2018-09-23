  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Football
    2:15 PMCBS4 Post Game Show
    2:45 PMCBS Post Game Show
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMCBS Fall Preview
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos

BALTIMORE (CBS4) – Broncos rookie outside linebacker Bradley Chubb notched his first full sack as a pro on Sunday.

bradley chubb 1 Broncos Rookie Bradley Chubb Records First Full NFL Sack

(credit: CBS)

bradley chubb 2 Broncos Rookie Bradley Chubb Records First Full NFL Sack

(credit: CBS)

bradley chubb 1 Broncos Rookie Bradley Chubb Records First Full NFL Sack

(credit: CBS)

On the CBS4 Sports show Xfinity Monday Live last week he was asked which quarterback he most wants to sack in the league.

“I hope it’s Joe,” he said, referring to Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

He got his wish on Sunday, with a sack on Flacco in the first series of the first quarter at at M&T Bank Stadium.

Chubb, the Broncos first round draft pick last April, now has 1 1/2 sacks in his first three regular season games. He and Darian Stewart jointly sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 1.

gettyimages 1030000576 Broncos Rookie Bradley Chubb Records First Full NFL Sack

Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is sacked by defensive back Darian Stewart and linebacker Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos. (credit: by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Watch the Ravens-Broncos game on CBS4.

bradley chubb Broncos Rookie Bradley Chubb Records First Full NFL Sack

Bradley Chubb in his first news conference as a Bronco. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s