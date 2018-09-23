BALTIMORE (CBS4) – Broncos rookie outside linebacker Bradley Chubb notched his first full sack as a pro on Sunday.

On the CBS4 Sports show Xfinity Monday Live last week he was asked which quarterback he most wants to sack in the league.

“I hope it’s Joe,” he said, referring to Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

He got his wish on Sunday, with a sack on Flacco in the first series of the first quarter at at M&T Bank Stadium.

That was a fun minute and a half of football 🔥

1. Bradley Chubb gets his first solo sack

2. Joe Jones blocks the Ravens’ punt 3. Denver takes over at their own six

4. Royce Freeman runs it in.

5. Denver up 7 – 0 early #4Broncos #DENvsBAL — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 23, 2018

Chubb, the Broncos first round draft pick last April, now has 1 1/2 sacks in his first three regular season games. He and Darian Stewart jointly sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 1.

Watch the Ravens-Broncos game on CBS4.