BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they’ve relocated a mountain lion found napping under a residents backyard deck on Friday. They say the cat was trapped Friday night.

The big cat curled up under the deck at 19th Street and Tyler Road for nearly four hours, officials said.

Officers tried to tranquilize the animal, but the injection dart didn’t work.

The cat ran away, but was later trapped and released somewhere in Boulder County Saturday afternoon.

