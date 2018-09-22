Filed Under:Boulder, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Local TV, Mountain Lion
(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they’ve relocated a mountain lion found napping under a residents backyard deck on Friday. They say the cat was trapped Friday night.

mountain lion under porch Napping Mountain Lion In Boulder Trapped, Released

(CBS)

The big cat curled up under the deck at 19th Street and Tyler Road for nearly four hours, officials said.

Officers tried to tranquilize the animal, but the injection dart didn’t work.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The cat ran away, but was later trapped and released somewhere in Boulder County Saturday afternoon.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife Living With Lions Section

