WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s another sign that ski season in Colorado is right around the corner– tickets for the ski train are on sale now.

The Winter Park Express runs from Union Station to Winter Park Ski Resort. This year, it’s making more trips.

The train will run the first two Fridays of the month and every Saturday and Sunday starting Jan. 4, 2019. The last train will run Sunday, March 31, 2019.



The Winter Park Express will leave each weekend day at 7 a.m. Passengers will be dropped off at the resort by 9 a.m., then board the same train for their return trip at 4:30 p.m. They’ll be back at Union Station by 6:40 p.m.

Up to one child age 2-12 can still ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult. Discount tickets are on sale now for $29, all other tickets are priced at $39, $49 and then $59 respectively.

Passengers can book a trip on the Amtrak website.