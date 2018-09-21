  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amtrak, Local TV, Ski Train, Skiing, Winter Park, Winter Park Express, Winter Park Ski Train
(credit: CBS)

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s another sign that ski season in Colorado is right around the corner– tickets for the ski train are on sale now.

The Winter Park Express runs from Union Station to Winter Park Ski Resort. This year, it’s making more trips.

ski train 6vo frame 510 Winter Park Express Discount Tickets On Sale Now

(credit: CBS)

The train will run the first two Fridays of the month and every Saturday and Sunday starting Jan. 4, 2019. The last train will run Sunday, March 31, 2019.

ski train rs raw 01 concatenated 075228 Winter Park Express Discount Tickets On Sale Now

(credit: CBS)

The Winter Park Express will leave each weekend day at 7 a.m. Passengers will be dropped off at the resort by 9 a.m., then board the same train for their return trip at 4:30 p.m. They’ll be back at Union Station by 6:40 p.m.

winter park ski train1 Winter Park Express Discount Tickets On Sale Now

(credit: CBS)

Up to one child age 2-12 can still ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult. Discount tickets are on sale now for $29, all other tickets are priced at $39, $49 and then $59 respectively.

ski train 6vo frame 330 Winter Park Express Discount Tickets On Sale Now

(credit: CBS)

Passengers can book a trip on the Amtrak website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s