Ryan Johnson (credit: Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in Brighton believe they have found the body of a man wanted in a murder. Police said the man died from an apparent suicide.

They were looking for Ryan Johnson after a woman was found dead at the Eastgate Village mobile home park, at 3060 E. Bridge Street, on Thursday morning.

brighton murder search 12vo transfer frame 28

(CBS)

He was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Ryan Johnson (credit: Brighton Police Department)

Ryan Johnson (credit: Brighton Police Department)

Police say the body still needs to be positively identified but they believe there is no longer a danger to the public.

The body was found in a field near the location of the crime, police said.

