By Melissa Garcia

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The owners of a home in North Boulder discovered that a mountain lion was napping under their backyard deck Friday.

“My wife was in the back yard, and glanced over, and said ‘Wow. There’s a huge mountain lion,'” said Jim Gordon, who had lived in the home for about a decade.

boulder mountain lion 10pkg frame 839 Mountain Lion Naps Under Deck In Boulder

(credit: Boulder Animal Control)

“I think it’s exciting to live in a place where the wildlife is in your backyard,” said his neighbor, Luciana Cordova.

Such wildlife running through the neighborhood is not a very common sight.

boulder mountain lion 10pkg frame 629 Mountain Lion Naps Under Deck In Boulder

(credit: CBS)

The big cat curled up under the deck for nearly four hours, officials said.

“We’ve had bobcats and deer and just about everything else. But now we have a lion,” Gordon told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

boulder mountain lion 10pkg frame 719 Mountain Lion Naps Under Deck In Boulder

(credit: CBS)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers used a dart in an effort to tranquilize the snoozing mountain lion. The dart, however, did not inject.

boulder mountain lion 10pkg frame 1183 Mountain Lion Naps Under Deck In Boulder

(credit: CBS)

The cat ran off before officers could relocate him to the mountains.

They will be keeping an eye out for a lion on the loose and asked people to be aware of their surroundings.

boulder mountain lion 10pkg frame 569 Mountain Lion Naps Under Deck In Boulder

(credit: CBS)

“Be aware and take precautions as far as keeping your cats inside. Your dogs, keep them on a leash,” said Jason Clay, a spokesperson for CPW.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

