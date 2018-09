BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Wildlife officers are dealing with a mountain lion under a deck — and a bear that has prompted a lockout at a school.

.@boulderpolice at home near 19th & Tyler where mountain lion is hiding out under a back deck. @COParksWildlife officers are on their way. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/AfaXXp9siu — Melissa Garcia (@MelissaGarciaTV) September 21, 2018

The mountain lion was under a porch near 19th Street and Tyler Road.

The school, Flatirons Elementary, is located at 1150 7th Street. Bear sightings have caused five lockouts at the school in the past few weeks.