SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is getting ready for ski season. Crews fired up eight snowmaking guns overnight.

It’s the earliest that A-Basin has started making snow in 10 years!

Crews are also finishing up on a new lift at the mountain.

A shack at the top will house all of the controls for the lift and will give employees a place to stay warm.